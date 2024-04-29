KPWKM takes action against 538 unregistered childcare centres

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) initiated enforcement and administrative actions against 49.8 percent, or 538 out of 1,080 childcare centres nationwide that are unregistered with the Social Welfare Department, stated Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix).

She mentioned that the enforcement actions included sealing the premises, fines, and compounds, while administrative measures involved issuing warning notices to the operators.

“It’s an ongoing enforcement process which involves regularisation and enforcement. So we either give them warnings or time to meet the stipulated requirements.

“In considering enforcement actions, we also need to contemplate the broader consequences, such as if the centre were to be shut down, where would the parents send their children?

“Therefore, we need to be reasonable in our actions,“ she told the media after the Heart and Homes: Aidilfitri Charity Launch With SOMMNI and PONEY event here today.

At the event, SOMMNI and PONEY, in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM) through the National Welfare Foundation (YKN), donated 100 mattresses valued at RM35,000, to be distributed to six registered institutions and children’s homes under the Department of Social Welfare.

Earlier, during her speech, Nancy emphasised that corporates, private entities, and individuals are encouraged to conduct CSR programmes in collaboration with agencies under the ministry for the welfare of their targeted groups.

She stated that such strategic collaborations demonstrate a harmonious relationship between the government and the private sector in assisting the needy communities.

“The involvement of donors through CSR platforms with YKN enables an even larger number of targeted groups to be assisted, and contributions can be organised and distributed directly and systematically,“ she said.