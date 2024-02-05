PETALING JAYA: Popular Malaysian kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi will be opening in Singapore by September.

According to Mothership, this is a joint endeavour with Singapore’s Paradise Group which owns multiple eateries such as Paradise Dynasty, Beauty in The Pot, and Canton Paradise.

This will be Oriental Kopi’s first outlet overseas.

Chief operating officer of Paradise Group, Edlan Chua, shared that he is “thrilled to embark on the group’s first joint venture with Oriental Kopi”.

“Its commitment to quality resonates deeply with Paradise Group, and we are confident that it will be a well-loved concept by Singapore diners,“ he was quoted as saying.

Oriental Kopi first started out as a single coffee shop in 2021 and currently has 14 outlets and two merchandise stores scattered across Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

There’s always a noticeably long queue outside each coffee shop in Malaysia thanks to their Signature Egg Tarts, Polo Bun and an assortment. of mouth-watering food.

Their Signature Egg Tarts are handmade with premium French butter and are featured in the Malaysia Book of Records for the “thickest egg tart” and “most number of egg tarts sold”.