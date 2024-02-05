MARA sponsorship applications for Master’s, PHD opens May 7 - Asyraf Wajdi

GERIK: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has allocated RM2 billion to 2,000 qualified students seeking sponsorship for Master’s and Doctorate (PhD) studies locally and abroad this year.

Its chairman, Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said applications will open on May 7, with the main purpose of it (allocation) being to empower the education of the Bumiputera.

“Our commitment in MARA is to continue sending students to study either at the Master’s of PhD level because we view this as a good investment in the country for the future of the Bumiputera,” he said at the MARA Bersama Rakyat Day 2024 and Pengkalan Hulu district Aidilfitri Open House at Dataran Arena here today.

“I ask those who meet the criteria to seize this opportunity. It is an offer that not only empowers education but also brightens the future.”

On April 23, Asyraf announced that MARA would open applications for sponsorship of Master’s and PhD studies both locally and abroad.

The offer is open to outstanding students who have completed their first degree or Master’s to continue with their postgraduate studies.

In another development, he said MARA does not place any quota on the admission of Orang Asli students to the Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) or boarding schools in the country.

He said this is considered a fair approach in addition to giving opportunities to all qualified students regardless of background.

“I take this approach of no quota but giving priority to them. If we have a quota, we limit their opportunities. Basically, we want to ensure more can enter the MRSM, including the Orang Asli,“ he added.