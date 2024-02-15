March 22 sentencing of Indonesian babysitter who concealed birth

KANGAR: The Magistrate’s Court here today postponed to March 22 the sentencing of an Indonesian babysitter who pleaded guilty to a charge of concealing the birth of her child.

Magistrate Nur Shahida Abd Rahim set the date pending the completion of the autopsy report.

The babysitter, Yuni Widya Sari, 28, from Medan, Indonesia, had pleaded guilty to the charge last Jan 11.

She was charged with concealing the birth of her baby by burying the body of the newborn at Jalan Mutiara Jaya, Taman Mutiara, at 6.30 am on Dec 21 last year.

The court had fixed today for the sentencing

The charge was framed under Section 318 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction. - Bernama