Muslims nationwide begin attending tarawih prayers on eve of Ramadan

KUALA LUMPUR: The excitement and gratitude in welcoming the blessed month of Ramadan was felt tonight as thousands of Muslims gathered in mosques nationwide.

Bernama surveys found that many took the opportunity to perform tarawih prayers in mosques on the eve of the fasting month.

In PUTRAJAYA, more than 1,000 congregants gathered at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin Mosque (MTMZA) to perform the first tarawih prayer led by Dr Samer Najeh Abdullah Samarh.

The Grand Imam of MTMZA, Nor Azmir Alias, welcomed the congregation’s presence for the tarawih prayers throughout Ramadan, and that MTMZA allowed ‘iktikaf’ activities in the mosque starting tonight.

In SELANGOR, Muslims thronged the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Mosque in Shah Alam from as early as 8 pm to perform the tarawih prayers led by Imam Abdulkarim Fatani Al-Makki and Grand Imam Muhammad Farhan Wijaya.

In PERLIS, a Bernama survey at the Syed Alwi Mosque in Kangar tonight found that nearly 1,000 worshipers attended the tarawih prayer led by Ustaz Muhammad Haafizuddin Abirerah.

In KEDAH, Muslims flooded the Zahir Mosque in Alor Setar from as early as 8 pm to join in the first tarawih prayer.

A congregant from Simpang Empat, Alor Setar, Mashitah Bakar, 65, said this was the first time her family had come to the mosque for the night prayers during the fasting month.

“We wanted to experience the atmosphere of the first tarawih prayer at Zahir Mosque, we came early because we were worried that we wouldn’t be able to get a place if there were many other conregants later. We will return to pray at the surau near the house from tomorrow,“ she said.

In PENANG, a Bernama survey found that more than 400 congregants gathered at the Saidina Abu Bakar As-Siddiq Mosque in Taman Guar Perahu, Bukit Mertajam to perform tarawih prayers tonight.

In KELANTAN, the atmosphere on the eve of Ramadan was lively as almost all the mosques that held tarawih prayers were filled with congregants.

A survey by Bernama found that about 1,000 congregants had gathered at the Imanul Fa’izin Mosque near Melor, which held the tarawih prayers for the first time.

In MELAKA, about 1,000 congregants performed the tarawih prayers at the Al-Azim Mosque in Bukit Palah led by Grand Imam Datuk Mohammad Hashim Al Hafiz.

The mosque’s chairman Datuk Rahmad Mariman said to make the blessed month more lively this year, various programmes were also scheduled to be held after the tarawih prayers, including the recitation of the Al-Quran, ‘moreh’ (feast after tarawih) and ‘qiamullail’ (night prayers) every day, in addition to the breaking of the fast feast from tomorrow until the end of Ramadan.

The festive atmosphere was also felt in NEGERI SEMBILAN, where the Sri Sendayan Mosque in Seremban, known for its architecture resembling the Taj Mahal and the Nabawi Mosque, was thronged by congregants to join the tarawih prayers led by Imam Sheikh Mohamed Abdelnaby Abdelhasib.

In JOHOR, a Bernama survey found that the main mosques in the state, including the Sultan Iskandar Bandar Dato’ Onn Mosque, Sultan Abu Bakar State Mosque and Masjid Jamek Bandar Baru Uda, were packed with thousands of worshippers to perform tarawih prayers tonight.

A survey at the Larkin Sentral Public Transport Terminal found that bus tickets to various destinations were selling fast, as the 1st of Ramadan was a public holiday in the state.

The Ramadan fervour in the state could be felt as local Muslims, as well as those from Singapore, began early purchases of Aidilfitri essentials.

A Singaporean, Miftahuddin Idrus, 39, when met at the Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, said he had made the early trip to avoid congestion and stock shortages of desired Aidilfitri essentials at the last minute.

A Bernama survey in SABAH found about 2,000 Muslims began gathering from 8 pm at the Sabah State Council in Sembulan to attend the tarawih prayers led by Grand Imam Suhaidi Kuanting Al-Hafiz.

In SARAWAK, a Bernama survey found that Masjid India Bandar Kuching in Kuching City, also known as the ‘Floating Mosque’ due to its location on the banks of the Sarawak River, that the mosque was packed with nearly 300 congregants.-Bernama