No-go for 14 bus drivers after failing urine test in Special Ops for festive season

KUANTAN: It was a timely intervention as the Road Transport Department (JPJ) detected 14 bus drivers under the influence of prohibited substances during the Special Ops on Public Service Vehicles held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festival and school holiday season nationwide since Feb 1.

JPJ Senior Director of Enforcement Datuk Lokman Jamaan (pix) said the drivers were found using prohibited substances based on inspections carried out in collaboration with other government agencies at bus terminals before they left for their designated journey.

“All those involved are local citizens and are believed to be using drugs like syabu (crystal meth), methamphetamine (creates hyperactivity to stay awake) and ganja (THC). We believe they took drugs supposedly as stimulants to energise and stay alert to drive long distances.

“But the downside of its use are side effects which endanger the lives of passengers,” he said.

Lokman said this at a press conference after the 2024 Chinese New Year Special Ops in Gambang here today, which was also attended by Pahang JPJ director Kamarul Iskandar Nordin.

Lokman said JPJ would also notify the operating bus company involved and the reports of the investigation would be submitted to the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) for action to be taken under Act 715.

In addition, JPJ also suspended the licences of all the drivers involved under Section 36 of the JPJ Act after further confirmation was obtained from the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK).

“When the urine test is positive, we ask the bus company to change the driver involved to another driver to continue the journey for the safety of the passengers,” he said.

During the implementation of the operation, Lokman said a total of 21,705 public transport vehicles (KPA) were inspected as of today, with 32 of them confiscated while 1,181 summonses were issued for various road offences.

Among the fines issued are related to technical offences such as faulty brake, which contributed to 266 summonses or 22.5 per cent and 91 summonses or 7.7 per cent for driving without a valid licence.

“The Special Ops will continue until Feb 29, covering inspections of various types of vehicles to ensure compliance with road safety rules and laws in addition to inspections of public transport vehicles to ensure smooth transportation,” he said. -Bernama