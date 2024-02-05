PM Anwar confident parliament will approve public service salary hike

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that Parliament will approve the public service salary hike of more than 13% when it is tabled in the 2025 Budget this October.

He said that all leaders of component parties in the MADANI Government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, have also given their full support for the salary increase to be implemented from Dec 1.

“Civil servants, in general, welcome the announcement, but we also hear several statements questioning the date of implementation (on Dec 1), saying the Parliament may or may not approve it.

“I would like to know if there is an MP (Member of Parliament) who would oppose the increase. If there is, let’s drop him in the next general election,” he said at the Home Ministry MADANI Aidifitri celebration here today.