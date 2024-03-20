Police deny locals involved in Selayang Wholesale Market video incident

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police have denied the involvement of locals in the robbery incident that resulted in injuries and fights in the Selayang Wholesale Market area here, which went viral on social media recently.

Sentul district police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari (pix) said his team detected a four-minute, 55-second video today, showing a group of men believed to be Myanmar gathered in front of a shop with a message ‘India steals Rohingya’s house’.

“We deny there was a fight between a local man and Myanmar man that went viral in the video,“ he said in a statement today.

“A review found that the individual involved in the fight was a Myanmar man and the video was spread by irresponsible parties.”

Ahmad Sukarno said his team received information regarding a fight at a ‘rumah kongsi’ in the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market here, near a bank in Jinjang, at about 9.24 pm on Sunday.

Following the incident, Ahmad Sukarno said four Myanmar men were injured and sent to the Selayang Hospital for treatment.

“Two Myanmar men have been detained to assist in the investigation. The incident was over a disagreement between a husband and wife, and we found that the detained foreigners had no criminal records,“ he also said.

He added that two foreign men, aged 20 and 21, have been remanded till Saturday under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing serious injury by using a weapon and Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting. -Bernama