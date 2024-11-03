PPZ-MAIWP targets RM195.5m in zakat collection through Ramadan Campaign 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) targets to collect RM195.5 million in tithes through the Ramadan Campaign 2024.

Its chief executive officer, Abdul Hakim Amir Osman (pix) said the collection includes personal tithe (zakat fitrah), property tithe, and cash endowments (wakaf tunai).

“...we aim to collect RM15 million of zakat fitrah, RM178 million of property tithe and RM2.5 million of wakaf tunai.

“The amount represents an increase from last year’s collection of RM175.9 million,” he said when launching the Ramadan Campaign 2024 at Wisma PPZ-MAIWP, here today.

Themed “Nikmat Memberi” (the joy of giving), the campaign seeks to encourage the community to experience the pleasure of sharing with those less fortunate through zakat and waqf.

The campaign also aims to encourage Muslims, especially those in the Federal Territories, to fulfil the obligation to pay zakat and promote PPZ-MAIWP services, payment channels, and exciting programmes throughout the Ramadan fasting month.

Among the programmes are community engagement activities, the Let’s Ngaji programme and 1 Hari 1 Doa with celebrity preacher Ustaz Don Daniyal Biyajid, Ramadan Rewards, and various other educational programmes.

In addition, PPZ-MAIWP also allows entrepreneurs from the asnaf (tithe recipient) group to set up sales booths under its Booth Asnaf Preneur at selected collection counters to empower their economy. -Bernama