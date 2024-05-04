Public advised to buy Harumanis mango from farms recognised by Agri Dept

KANGAR: The public has been advised to ensure the authenticity of Harumanis mango before making purchases during the mango season, which has now begun.

The Perlis Agriculture Department, in a statement today, stated that information on the authenticity of the Harumanis mango is available on the department’s Facebook and website.

“With the Harumanis mango in season, Malaysians have the opportunity to enjoy the deliciousness of the fruit by purchasing online or directly from Harumanis farms recognised by the Department of Agriculture.

“Customers can make purchases online directly through the Agro Bazaar Online platform, Sama-sama Local Maybank (MAE Application), Perlis State Department of Agriculture Facebook or through authorised distributors at the sales centre,“ read the statement.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the launch of the Perlis Harumanis Mango Festival, which was opened by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail here last night.

The festival, organised by the Perlis Department of Agriculture, aims to promote the mango harvesting season.

According to the statement, an estimated 1,779.21 metric tons of Harumanis mango is expected to be produced this year with an estimated sales value of RM44.48 million.