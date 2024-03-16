Ramadan bazaar traders comply with food safety regulations - T’ganu Exco

KUALA TERENGGANU: Checks on Ramadan bazaars in Terengganu found that traders are following the rules, especially in maintaining cleanliness and food safety practices.

State Housing and Local Government Committeee chairman Wan Sukairi Wan Abdullah said during an inspection at the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Syahbandar today, it was observed that the traders held health cards following check-ups and typhoid vaccination.

“I’m happy with what I saw. Everything is clean and the traders are not wearing jewellery while selling, as required by the Terengganu State Health Department,“ he said.

He said so far, there have been no complaints about food cleanliness or sudden price hikes while urging traders to keep their prices stable despite rising raw material costs.

Meanwhile, he advised consumers to direct their complaints through proper channels, such as reaching out to the local authorities or organisers at each Ramadan bazaar site, to ensure action can be taken by his team.

“We will also monitor and take necessary action if we receive complaints about Ramadan bazaar operations on social media,“ he added.