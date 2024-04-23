Refrain from circulating clips of RMN helicopters’ crash, Fahmi advises

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil advises media practitioners and the public against circulating video clips of the two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) helicopters’ crash in Lumut, Perak this morning.

“Videos depicting the moments of the incident should not be circulated. Let us show respect to the victims’ families and next of kin. Refrain from spreading it. I also urge media colleagues not to use those clips or footage,“ he told reporters at Wisma Bernama today.

He made these comments after participating in the Let’s Read Together for 10 Minutes@Bernama programme: Reading Preserves Unity, organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Sweden to commemorate World Book and Copyright Day celebrated every April 23.

Fahmi also conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims who perished in the incident and deferred to the authorities to conduct a detailed investigation.

TLDM confirmed the deaths of 10 of its personnel in the 9.32 am incident, which involved seven crew members of the Maritime Operations Helicopter (HOM-AW139) and three RMN Fennec crew members.

It is understood that the crash occurred during a fly-past rehearsal for the 90th RMN anniversary celebration scheduled for early next month.

