Selangor DVS acts on case of kitten set on fire

PUTRAJAYA: The Selangor Department of Veterinary Services Department (DVS) has opened an investigation paper into the case of a kitten set on fire at Flat Sri Kenari in Sungai Ramal Baru, Kajang near here on April 22.

In a statement today, DVS informed that the case is being investigated under the Animal Welfare Act 2015 (Act 772).

“The investigation paper will be referred to the Selangor State Deputy Prosecutor’s Office to obtain further instructions.

“DVS would like to inform that the kiiten is in good condition under the supervision of DVS Selangor veterinary officers,” said the department, which also asked the public to refrain from speculation that could interfere with the investigation of the case.

A video footage from CCTV of the incident went viral showing three men loitering at the flat’s motorcycle parking lot before two allegedly splashed fuel on a kitten estimated to be six weeks old.

DVS also confirmed receiving a report from the Hulu Langat police headquarters (IPD) on April 24 regarding the episode.

Police have classified the case as a criminal act under Section 428 of the Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming an animal.