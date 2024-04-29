Sixty-year old Sien Yeh Koon temple destroyed in fire

KLUANG: The 60-year-old Sien Yeh Koon temple in Jalan Lambak, Taman Tasik Kluang here was destroyed in an early morning fire today.

Fire and Rescue station operations commander Mohd Aini Jahid said the station had received a call about the fire at 7.23 am.

Mohd Aini said two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles with 22 firefighters from the Kluang and Renggam fire and rescue stations were deployed to the location.

“Upon arrival, the operations team found the 60x80 sq ft temple on fire and almost 90 percent destroyed,” he said in a statement today.

However, there were no casualties but investigations are still ongoing, he said.