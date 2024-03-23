SMJ development plan welcomes people to develop Sabah together - Hajiji

BEAUFORT: The Sabah state government introduced the Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ) development plan to welcome Sabahans to come together and develop the state, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

Even though the state government faced many challenges since taking over the state’s administration, various programmes have been implemented under the SMJ plan to develop the state and raise the living standards of its people, he said.

“This slogan is good as it invites our people to progress and develop the state together, but they (the opposition) don’t want this slogan, they only want to politick day and night,” he said at a breaking fast event at Beaufort district mosque here today, adding that the opposition were afraid of what the government has achieved using the SMJ plan.

Hajiji, who is Gagasan Rakyat president, expressed his hope that the people of Sabah would unite against challenges, and reiterated his determination that the state government, under his leadership, would remain focused on the welfare of Sabahans and the economy of the state.

“There is still much to be done for the people... we are committed to solve all the issues and we have plans to do so soon.

“We have allocations to solve the water supply issue we inherited from the previous government. We want to develop Sabah together, we are left behind because we argue over politics daily, so we delay our development,” he said.