155 transport firms in Kelantan registered for petrol subsidy scheme

KOTA BHARU: A total of 155 public and goods transport companies in Kelantan have registered under the Subsidised Petrol Control System for RON95 petrol subsidies as of October 14.

Kelantan Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living director Azman Ismail confirmed that 94 companies operate in public land transport while 61 are from the goods transport sector.

“Among the complaints received regarding SKPS are from applicants who reported their vehicles being deemed ineligible as they were not registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia,” he said.

He noted other issues included technical problems such as incorrect registration details, forgotten passwords, and duplicate registrations.

Azman spoke to reporters after checking on the Deepavali Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme at Mydin Hypermarket in Kubang Kerian.

Meanwhile, nearly 290 retailers and wholesalers have been appointed to ensure sufficient essential goods supply during the upcoming Northeast Monsoon season.

“All appointed retailers and wholesalers are permitted to maintain an additional 30% stock of controlled items beyond the normal storage limit during emergencies,” he added.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department forecasts between five and seven continuous heavy rain episodes during the 2025/2026 Northeast Monsoon from early November until March 2026.

Its director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said heavy rains will mainly affect Kelantan, Terengganu, and Pahang between November and December 2025.

He added that Johor, Sabah, and Sarawak may experience continuous heavy rainfall episodes between December 2025 and January 2026. – Bernama