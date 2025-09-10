16-year-old boy arrested for driving without licence in Kuala Nerus

KUALA NERUS: Police arrested a 16-year-old boy for driving without a licence and ramming a patrol car when instructed to stop during an incident along Jalan Bandar Baru.

Kuala Terengganu deputy police chief Superintendent Wan Mohd Zaki Wan Ismail said the incident occurred when two Mobile Patrol Vehicle personnel from the Kuala Terengganu Police Headquarters spotted a grey Proton Wira car being driven suspiciously at approximately 6.30 pm.

He stated that they instructed the driver to stop, but the suspect sped off, prompting police to pursue him.

“The suspect not only ignored our calls to stop, but he also drove dangerously, including ramming the patrol car,“ he said in a statement.

Wan Mohd Zaki explained that officers had to display an HK MP5 firearm as a stern warning for safety reasons, which ultimately succeeded in making the suspect stop.

Upon inspection, police discovered the suspect was a 16-year-old school student who had driven his brother’s car without permission.

“The suspect was issued a summons for driving without a licence,“ Wan Mohd Zaki confirmed.

He added that the teenager received a stern warning and advice not to repeat the offence before being released to his parents.

The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of their duties. – Bernama