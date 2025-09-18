200 MW electricity supply restored to Sabah’s East Coast via transmission line

KOTA KINABALU: A 200 megawatt electricity supply is now being channelled from Sabah’s West Coast to the East Coast through the restored 275 kilovolt Kolopis-Segaliud transmission line.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Yaakob Jaafar confirmed the transmission line resumed operations yesterday after completing the Emergency Restoration System tower installation.

The connection was successfully established at 8:10 pm, enabling power distribution through the Seguntor main entry substation at the Sandakan Palm Oil Industry Cluster Port.

Electricity supply is further channelled from Segaliud to the Dam Road main entry substation in Lahad Datu to meet Tawau’s power requirements.

Mohd Yaakob explained that Sabah Electricity is operating two separate island systems to address the East Coast power disruptions effectively.

The Tawau Island system covers Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau districts while the Sandakan Island system serves Beluran, Kinabatangan and Sandakan areas.

Power restoration has also resolved water supply issues in Sandakan caused by electricity shortages at the Segaliud Water Plant.

The utility company will immediately implement the main distribution substation supply line in Tawau to address ongoing electricity issues in the district.

Mohd Yaakob expressed gratitude that restoration was completed in four days instead of the initially estimated eight days.

He also expressed sadness over the recent passing of a Sabah Electricity employee in the Keningau area during restoration efforts.

The major power disruption occurred last Saturday when two transmission towers collapsed following a landslide in Kampung Kolopis, Penampang. – Bernama