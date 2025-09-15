500 media practitioners benefit from Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 478 media practitioners across the country have received assistance through the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund.

The Communications Ministry introduced this initiative in 2023 and implemented it via Bernama to support both serving and retired journalists experiencing financial difficulties.

The 500th recipient was Kwong Wah Yit Poh journalist Choo Kar Chun, aged 44, who received the donation from Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil at his Air Itam residence.

Fahmi, currently on a three-day working visit to Penang for the 2025 Malaysia Day celebration, personally delivered the cash assistance and essential items.

He was accompanied by Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

According to a HAWANA statement, Choo is the 22nd recipient in Penang and has worked for the Chinese-language newspaper since 2018.

He began experiencing hearing problems in October last year, which affected his communication abilities.

Choo now requires a hearing aid to facilitate daily interactions and perform his journalistic duties effectively.

The establishment of Tabung Kasih@HAWANA embodies the Malaysia MADANI spirit by promoting compassion and care for media practitioners.

This initiative specifically supports those who have contributed significantly to society but now face health and life challenges. – Bernama