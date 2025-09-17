54 illegal jetties in Pasir Mas and Tumpat face demolition notices

PASIR MAS: The Land and District Office has issued demolition notices for 54 illegal jetties constructed on government land in Pasir Mas and Tumpat districts.

General Operations Force Southeast Brigade Commander Datuk Nik Ros Azhan Nik Ab Hamid confirmed the notices were served with yellow tape marking the sites as preliminary action before demolition.

He stated that these illegal structures were previously suspected smuggling routes for various contraband including rice, livestock, drugs and firearms through Sungai Golok.

The distribution shows 44 notices in Tumpat district and 10 in Pasir Mas district, while Jeli and Tanah Merah districts required no notices due to absence of structured constructions.

Nik Ros Azhan emphasised that these illegal jetties present significant security risks and complicate enforcement operations, particularly for border security forces.

A Bernama inspection confirmed posted notices indicating demolition under Section 426A of the National Land Code within 14 days without further warning.

Unauthorised construction on government land constitutes an offence under Section 425 of the National Land Code 1965, carrying penalties of up to five years imprisonment or RM500,000 fines or both.

Nik Ros Azhan previously identified 212 illegal jetties along Sungai Golok, which forms the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan, for demolition through joint operations.

The demolition decision resulted from a Special Committee Meeting at the Kelantan Land and Mines Office aimed at curbing smuggling activities and enhancing border control. – Bernama