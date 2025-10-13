6,000 students infected with influenza nationwide, schools follow MOH guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: Approximately 6,000 school students nationwide have contracted influenza, leading to several school closures on district health office advice.

Education director-general Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad confirmed the closures followed Ministry of Health procedures and guidelines for student, teacher and staff safety.

Schools have been instructed to implement preventive and control measures to curb influenza spread among students.

“We already have extensive experience in dealing with infectious diseases from the COVID-19 pandemic,“ Mohd Azam told a special press conference.

He said schools were reminded to follow guidelines including encouraging face mask use and reducing large group student activities.

The Education Ministry is prepared for any situation as Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examinations approach on November 3.

“We have asked the Examination Board to be ready for these challenges as the SPM begins soon,“ he added.

The Ministry of Health reported 97 clusters of influenza A and B infections during Epidemiological Week 40/2025, compared to 14 clusters the previous week.

Most cases were detected in educational institutions with all states recording increases in infections.

Selangor recorded the highest numbers with 43 clusters, followed by Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (15), Penang (10), Johor (9) and Kedah (5).

Most patients exhibited mild symptoms according to health authorities. – Bernama