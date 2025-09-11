Anwar confirms invitation to emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has confirmed receiving an official invitation from the Emir of Qatar to attend the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit scheduled for September 15 in Doha.

The summit will primarily address the latest developments in Gaza and what Anwar described as excessive brutal Zionist attacks on the Palestinian territory.

Anwar emphasised that despite attending the international gathering, he will still participate in the national-level Malaysia Day celebration in Penang on September 16.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the Sarawak Parti Keadilan Rakyat Leadership Council, he reiterated that Malaysia’s position on Gaza is firmly grounded in universal humanitarian values. – Bernama