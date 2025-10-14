Anwar warns Gaza ceasefire must not be just another pause between wars

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has cautioned that the latest Gaza ceasefire efforts must not become merely another pause between wars.

Speaking at the Kuala Lumpur Conference on a New Just and Humane International Order, Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s support for the 20-point peace initiative proposed by American President Donald Trump.

However, he noted there is still no comprehensive peace plan, no assurance of the Palestinians’ right of return and no categorical commitment to establishing an independent Palestinian state.

“Malaysia has spoken up for peace wherever we can,“ Anwar said in his keynote address titled ‘Galvanising the South in Shaping a New International Order’.

“Now, with the latest fragile ceasefire in place in Sharm El Sheikh, we are monitoring developments by the minute.”

The Prime Minister said Malaysia, alongside South Africa, Bolivia and Brazil, fully supports the ceasefire but emphasised it must lead to rebuilding Gaza, restoring dignity and recognising the Palestinian right to live freely in their own land.

Anwar also criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, saying it had shown no intention of honouring peace commitments.

He warned that the world must not allow Gaza to become another cycle of destruction and despair, stressing that leadership must turn moral outrage into sustained action.

“Morality and power are never easily reconciled, yet they must coexist if order is to endure,“ Anwar stated.

“Without moral anger, there can be no justice. But leadership must ensure that moral conviction becomes policy, and compassion turns into action that endures.”

The Prime Minister stated that the unfolding tragedy and Zionist atrocities in Gaza reflect a deeper global crisis, adding that silence is no longer an option for Malaysia.

Apart from the RM100 million in humanitarian aid already committed for Gaza, Malaysia is also working jointly with Japan, as well as other East Asian and Middle Eastern partners, to mobilise additional support for the Palestinian people. – Bernama