ASEAN countries consider nuclear energy for future clean power supply

KUALA LUMPUR: Several ASEAN countries including Malaysia have agreed in principle to consider nuclear energy as a future power source.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof confirmed that neighbouring nations studying nuclear options include Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Myanmar and Thailand.

He stated that reliable power supply is essential for supporting economic growth and meeting energy demands from digital economy sectors like artificial intelligence and data centres.

Fadillah revealed that APEC economies recently agreed nuclear energy represents one option for ensuring clean energy supply during their ministerial meeting in South Korea.

Regarding safety concerns, he noted that second to third generation nuclear power plants have advanced significantly in technology, safety standards and environmental impact.

The Deputy Prime Minister made these remarks during his speech at the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation Media Night event.

Fadillah, who also serves as Energy Transition Minister, highlighted that PETRA agency MyPower will conduct a comprehensive study on nuclear energy adoption.

He indicated that any nuclear energy implementation would likely occur within the next 10 to 15 years based on current projections.

The government is simultaneously investigating smart grid systems to address the instability of solar and other renewable energy sources.

Fadillah explained that authorities are exploring methods to enhance grid efficiency through improved energy storage, usage monitoring and smart technology integration. – Bernama