ASEAN economic meeting strengthens inclusivity and sustainability agenda

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry ensured that the agenda of inclusivity and sustainability under ASEAN’s economic pillar continued to be strengthened during the ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting held last week.

Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the effort was crucial for Malaysia’s future as it will enable the country to attract investors, create business opportunities, and generate employment.

He stated that the benefits can be enjoyed and shared by all Malaysians through these initiatives.

“The AEM and Dialogue Partner meetings chaired by Malaysia have concluded successfully,“ he said in a post on social media platform X today.

Under Malaysia’s leadership as the ASEAN Chair for 2025, the 57th AEM Meeting and Related Meetings were held from September 22 to 26.

Tengku Zafrul also expressed his appreciation to various parties for their efforts in ensuring the meetings ran smoothly.

He specifically thanked the MITI team, media practitioners, security personnel, volunteers, and staff at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre.

“As a result of our joint efforts, we not only successfully hosted AEM 2025 but also elevated Malaysia’s stature as a nation that is always ready to lead, unite, and shape the future of this region,“ he said.

The minister emphasized that these efforts would help ensure a peaceful and prosperous Malaysia can continue to be passed down to future generations. – Bernama