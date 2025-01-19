ASEAN foreign ministers welcome Gaza ceasefire deal

LANGKAWI: ASEAN foreign ministers on Sunday welcomed the latest ceasefire plan and hostage and detainee release agreements in Gaza.

They expressed this at the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat held in the legendary island, said Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Speaking at a press conference after the conclusion of the AMM Retreat, he said the ceasefire plan provided an opportunity to de-escalate tensions and prioritise the protection of innocent lives.

He said the foreign ministers felt that the situation in Gaza remained “deeply concerning”.

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire, set to begin on Sunday, which includes the release of dozens of hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners in Israel.

Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during his just-concluded visit to the United Kingdom, welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

He said the ceasefire is a critical step that will provide much-needed relief for the people of Gaza, who have endured immense suffering.

He has also said that Malaysia, which has for decades championed the rights and freedom of the Palestinian people, would extend assistance for the reconstruction of Gaza.