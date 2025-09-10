ASEAN ministers enjoy Melaka River cruise during transnational crime meeting

MELAKA: Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail hosted ASEAN ministers and delegates on a scenic river cruise along Sungai Melaka as part of the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime sideline programme.

The delegation included ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Home Affairs Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Awang Alik Jeman and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Participants embarked on four boats from Pangkalan Rama jetty between 5.45 pm and 6 pm for the evening excursion.

Officials from ASEAN member states, Timor-Leste and dialogue partners China, Japan and South Korea joined the river tour.

The 45 to 55-minute round trip showcased Melaka’s iconic riverside attractions including heritage shoplots, colourful murals and modern landmarks.

Delegates witnessed the state’s unique blend of historical charm and contemporary vibrancy during the cruise experience.

Boats returned to Pangkalan Rama at approximately 6.40 pm followed by a welcoming dinner at Riverbank Floating Cafe Mendam Berahi.

Guests enjoyed Melaka’s renowned hospitality and a special durian feast featuring Malaysia’s king of fruits in a riverside setting.

The Melaka River served as a bustling maritime trade route during the Malacca Sultanate era and now stands as a premier tourist attraction.

Melaka hosts the 19th AMMTC and related meetings from September 8 to 12 with ASEAN ministers and senior security officials attending.

The five-day programme focuses on enhancing regional cooperation against transboundary crime threats throughout Southeast Asia.

These meetings align with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ for a safer regional community. – Bernama