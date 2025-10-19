ASEAN to coordinate social media measures after 47th summit

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN countries will coordinate several joint measures to strengthen efforts in addressing social media challenges after the 47th ASEAN Summit.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the coordination would be implemented through the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on more responsible use of social media.

The declaration is expected to be one of the key documents adopted at the summit scheduled from October 26 to 28.

He stated that the adoption results from discussions among Ministers Responsible for Information last May in Bandar Seri Begawan.

Fahmi explained that most communications ministers from the ASEAN region agreed on the need for a joint strategy and steps to address current social media challenges.

“We need to be united to create similar or identical legislation and take immediate action,” he told reporters after the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2025 at the Seri Angkasa Auditorium.

He noted that although ASEAN countries differ in size and role, all are affected by online safety issues.

Fahmi highlighted that some countries serve as regional headquarters for large companies like Meta and TikTok.

He emphasised that online safety problems such as scams and online gambling impact all ASEAN nations.

“So, God willing, after the 47th ASEAN Summit, several matters will be coordinated among ASEAN ministers responsible for the information portfolio to address social media challenges,” he said.

Regarding summit preparations, Fahmi said the conference readiness level has reached between 85 to 90 per cent.

He expects readiness to reach 100 per cent by the official opening day on October 26.

This includes completing technical requirements involving increased bandwidth and installation of 5G facilities.

These measures will ensure media practitioners enjoy fast and stable Internet access throughout the conference.

Fahmi will personally inspect the facilities and smooth operation of the International Media Center at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on October 22.

He will then meet with media practitioners to provide the latest information on final preparations ahead of the summit.

Fahmi expressed his delight with the successful organisation of the ASEAN Friendship Concert 2025.

He described the concert as a symbol of the spirit of brotherhood and regional unity ahead of the 47th ASEAN Summit.

“This is the first time we are witnessing not only the 10 ASEAN nations participating, but this time there is an 11th country, Timor-Leste, which will officially join ASEAN on October 26,” he said.

He added that this provides a good opportunity to witness young talents from the Southeast Asian region.

Fahmi congratulated Radio Televisyen Malaysia for the successful organisation of the concert. – Bernama