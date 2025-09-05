Asyraf Wajdi mourns IKM students killed in Tuaran crash

KOTA KINABALU: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has conveyed condolences to the families of five Kota Kinabalu MARA Skills Institute (IKM) students killed in a road accident along Jalan Sulaman, near the Rela Training Centre, Tuaran, today.

He said in the 2 pm incident, all the 20-year-old male victims were pronounced dead at the scene after the Toyota Wish they were travelling in was involved in a crash.

“All the victims, who were trapped inside the vehicle, were reported to have been extricated by the fire and rescue team,” he said in a Facebook post.

In the post, Asyraf Wajdi also shared photos of the victims, identifying them as Mohammad Ikhwan Kurniawan, Harianto Anuar, Danial Sarag, Mohamad Zuhaikal, and Neil Stanley Pletinie.

Asyraf Wajdi said he had instructed the Sabah MARA director and Kota Kinabalu IKM management to immediately contact the students’ families and provide all necessary assistance, including facilitating their funeral arrangements. - Bernama