Baby boy dies, eight injured in crash at Bukit Kajang toll plaza

KUALA LUMPUR: A one-year-old boy was killed while eight other people sustained injuries in a serious four-vehicle collision at the Bukit Kajang Toll Plaza this morning.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received a distress call regarding the incident at 11 am.

A Fire Rescue Tender and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services unit from the Bangi Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to the scene with seven personnel.

Assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the crash involved a three-tonne lorry, a Nissan X-Trail, a Honda City and a Proton X70.

“The one-year-old boy was found pinned under the Nissan X-Trail and extricated at 11.30 am, but was later pronounced dead by Health Ministry personnel,” he said in a statement today.

An adult male who was also trapped under the same vehicle was successfully rescued by firemen and sent to the hospital for treatment.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that seven other victims had already been taken to the hospital by Health Ministry personnel before the firemen arrived at the scene.

The entire rescue and recovery operation was concluded at 11.40 am. – Bernama