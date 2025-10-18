BN offers Sabahans political platform to champion state development

KOTA KINABALU: Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi emphasised that the coalition serves as a political platform for Sabahans to champion their cause in advancing the state’s development.

Ahmad Zahid highlighted BN’s key role in defending Sabah’s sovereignty during the 2013 Lahad Datu intrusion.

He questioned who negotiated with the Sulu group when Tanduo became ground zero and who ordered air force deployment to evacuate Felda Sahabat workers.

“We are all Malaysians loyal to our country, regardless of state,“ he said during the Majlis Amanah Rakyat Women’s Empowerment Programme and Malaysia MADANI Nationhood Seminar launch.

Ahmad Zahid stressed that Sabah BN has been granted autonomy reflecting central leadership’s confidence in Sabahans determining their own political direction.

He explained Sabah UMNO and BN are not regarded as peninsula-based but as Sabah’s people’s party invited by Sabahans to help the state.

The deputy prime minister expressed confidence in BN forming a stable government in Sabah through cooperation with other coalitions sharing development goals.

“God willing, BN is ready to work with any coalition or party to form a government so we can share power,“ he added.

He pledged that BN would deliver all commitments in their upcoming manifesto during the first term of government.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir and Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad attended the event.

Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki were also present. – Bernama