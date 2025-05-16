KUANTAN: The body of a missing man who was swept away by currents on Wednesday during a trip to Pasir Puteri, Sungai Lembing here was found at about 10.30 am today.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Wan Zahari Wan Busu said the body of Wan Izani Wan Mohd Samsudin, 29, was found by police and villagers about 12 kilometres from where he went missing.

“At about 11 am, the Sungai Lembing Health Clinic medical assistant arrived and checked the body to confirm his death,” he said in a statement today.

The body has been sent to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital’s forensics department for an autopsy, he added.

The search, which entered its third day today, began at 8.30 am and involved 32 individuals from the police, Fire and Rescue Department and the Civil Defence Force.

The victim was believed to have drowned after he was swept away by currents while swimming with his friends at the beach at about 5.54 pm on Wednesday.