Budget 2026 benefits from governance reforms to avoid tax hikes

PUTRAJAYA: The government can provide greater benefits through Budget 2026 without raising taxes due to savings from improved governance and leakage control efforts over the past two years.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that his administration prioritises efficiency improvements and addressing leakages to avoid burdening the people with higher taxes.

“We must first correct the weaknesses within our own administration before considering tax increases that may burden the people,“ he said during a gathering with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department.

Anwar emphasised that curbing government leakages would generate savings to channel more benefits and facilities to the public.

He noted that maintaining current momentum could save up to RM100 billion over ten years through reducing expenditure by at least RM10 billion annually.

“The MADANI government has saved RM15.5 billion in two years, which represents only detected savings,“ he explained.

These substantial savings could fund significant improvements to universities, healthcare facilities, and education systems nationwide.

Budget 2026 allocates RM470 billion in total resources to strengthen economic resilience and support small businesses amid global uncertainties.

Themed Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat, the budget consolidates national resources through total public expenditure of RM470 billion compared to last year’s RM452 billion.

Operating expenditure accounts for RM338.2 billion while development expenditure receives RM81 billion within the federal budget.

Additional allocations include RM30 billion from government-linked investment companies and RM10 billion in public-private partnerships.

Federal statutory bodies and Minister of Finance Incorporated will contribute RM10.8 billion in investments to support national development priorities. – Bernama