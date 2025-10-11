Budget 2026 boosts national unity ministry funding by 7.96%

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of National Unity has received a 7.96% budget increase for 2026, underscoring the government’s focus on strengthening national unity as a foundation for economic progress.

Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang confirmed the ministry’s allocation rose to RM767,993,300 from RM711,346,800 in the previous year.

This total comprises RM650,476,100 for Operating Expenditure and RM117,517,200 for Development Expenditure.

He stated that the budget supports the ministry’s 2026 direction, which prioritises nation-building to enhance national harmony.

Through the 13th Malaysia Plan, the ministry has formulated 21 proposed nation-building initiatives crucial for Malaysia’s diverse society.

Aaron highlighted seven key unity initiatives, including RM55 million for the Unity, National Integration and Harmony programme.

Another RM55 million will strengthen the role of Kawasan Rukun Tetangga as community social networks.

RM46 million is allocated for constructing three new unity activity centres in Kuala Terengganu, Perak, and Sarawak.

RM5 million is provided as matching grant funds to encourage corporate and philanthropic involvement in rejuvenating the National Museum.

RM20 million is designated for improving early childhood education facilities for unity nationwide.

Aaron also announced the opening of the Textile Museum at Menara Merdeka 188 to showcase Malay world textile heritage.

Tax deductions will be available for individuals and companies contributing to the Malaysian Museum Department Trust Account.

He affirmed the ministry’s commitment to building a harmonious, inclusive society supporting the MADANI Malaysia spirit. – Bernama