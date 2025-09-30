BUDI95: Full roll-out gets thumbs up for smooth transactions

KUALA LUMPUR: After security forces personnel and B40 Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) recipients, 16 million eligible Malaysians today began enjoying subsidised petrol under the Budi MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) initiative.

Members of the public, excited over the reduced petrol price of RM1.99 per litre, shared their reactions, with the majority welcoming the government’s move and expressing appreciation for the special assistance.

In KEDAH, checks by Bernama at a petrol station in Kota Sarang Semut, near Alor Setar, found that users turned up as early as 6.30 am to fill up to avoid congestion and to more easily obtain assistance from station staff while there were still few customers.

Station staff were also seen helping customers complete transactions smoothly and quickly, whether at the pump or the counter, using their identity cards.

A retiree, Azemi Ahmad, 63, from Kampung Jawa, said the implementation of BUDI95 was very good as it ensured that only those eligible could purchase fuel at the lower rate of RM1.99 per litre.

“The transaction method is fine too; just use your identity card — it’s quick and no problem at all. Today I filled up RM30 but got much more, so it’s really good in helping the people,” he told Bernama.

In SELANGOR, a p-hailing worker, Syafik Judin, 32, said the BUDI95 system runs smoothly and is very easy to use with the help of tutorials available on social media.

“It doesn’t feel awkward because there are plenty of videos showing how to use the BUDI95 system. On top of that, people around me have been sharing their own experiences of redeeming the government’s petrol subsidy for the first time.

“In the long run, this system can curb subsidy leakages to foreigners. Syabas to the MADANI Government for creating an effective mechanism,” he said.

An engineer, Nadhirah Mokhtaruddin, 32, said she was not very familiar with the BUDI95 system as it was her first time using it, but with the help of petrol station staff, the process was completed quickly.

Meanwhile, Petron Setia Alam supervisor Mohd Syazwan Mohd Hairi said as of 9 am today, operations at his station were running smoothly, although there had been a minor technical issue at midnight due to the system being rather busy.

“When I got to the petrol station, I still needed help from the staff — that’s normal at first... For my business, I use petrol every day to deliver goods and so on, so with BUDI95 I feel a bit relieved,” he said.

Retiree Marzuki Abdullah, 62, who pays in cash, also acknowledged that BUDI95 helps ease his family’s burden, allowing him to use the savings for other needs.

“I’m used to filling up with RM50 each time, but with the new price... I was told starting today I get extra litres, so I don’t need to refuel as often. I can also use the savings to buy other items or pay bills,” he said.

In MELAKA, fig farm operator Bakhtiar Aliff Ibrahim, 40, said BUDI95 would cut his monthly petrol expenses by about 20 to 25 per cent.

Met at the Petronas station in Lebuh Ayer Keroh here, Bakhtiar Aliff, who lives in Shah Alam, Selangor, said he commutes at least once a week to check on his fig farm in Selandar, Jasin.

In TERENGGANU, a civil servant who commutes daily from Kampung Bukit, Setiu, to work in Kuala Terengganu — a distance of about 100 kilometres — expects to save about RM100 monthly through the BUDI95 initiative.

Khairul Syahril Othman, 44, who works as a village chief at the Kuala Terengganu District Office, said he was surprised to receive more petrol after filling RM20 today compared to before, for his Perodua Viva.

“I commute about 100 km daily between Setiu and Kuala Terengganu, either by motorcycle or this Perodua Viva. Today I filled RM20 worth of petrol but received an extra RM6 worth.”

For petrol station worker Mohd Harris Che Mukhtar, 29, BUDI95 gives him the chance to take his wife and three children, aged five to eight, on a holiday with the savings he makes each month.

In PAHANG, bank clerk Hisyam Mahmud, 45, said the 300-litre monthly subsidy is very helpful, but hoped the amount would be reviewed and increased in the future.

Private-sector worker Amisah Taborek, 42, also expressed gratitude for the initiative, which helps reduce her burden in facing rising prices.

In PENANG, self-employed Nurul Huda Abu Bakar, 40, said the refuelling process went smoothly, and the government’s move to require users to scan their identity card before filling petrol was the right step as it prevents foreigners from enjoying the subsidy.

“Now, to fill petrol you have to show your ID card — and that’s what we want, because the subsidy provided by the government is only for Malaysians. Foreigners cannot enjoy our subsidy, and I think this is one of the best systems by the government,” she said.

Retiree Ariffin Osman, 61, said refuelling using the petrol company’s app was very easy and quick, taking less than a minute to complete payment.

In PERAK, lawyer Arthur Yeong, 64, said redeeming the RON95 subsidy today was easy and took only a short time, while clearly showing price savings.

“There’s definitely a difference — previously it was RM2.05, now only RM1.99. Before this, a full tank cost me more than RM100, now about RM80,” he said.

Civil servant Mohd Wazir Ramli, 44, said he faced no problems refuelling today, despite hearing complaints that the system was difficult for those unfamiliar with technology.

Housewife Surina Bakawi, 53, said using the identity card was simple and nothing to worry about.

In PERLIS, Bernama’s checks at a petrol station in Kangar found that most users were already accustomed to using their identity cards to enjoy the BUDI95 benefit.

Former soldier Muhammad Aswad Idris, 39, said the initiative was commendable as it eases the burden on the low-income group while addressing leakages of subsidised fuel.

Housewife Rosmawati P. Ramli, 49, said she was satisfied with the smooth operation of BUDI95, with refuelling also being easy.

In KUCHING, a canteen worker at SK Gersik, Rozilawati Abdul Rani, 45, praised the MADANI Government’s initiative for preventing subsidy leakages to irresponsible parties while allowing the people to enjoy stable prices without worrying about market fluctuations.

For UiTM Samarahan 1 student Mohammad Shahrul Affendy, 20, BUDI95 allowed him to save between RM5 and RM6 a month, which he could then use for other needs.

In SABAH, private-sector worker Lailawati Ramlee, 40, said the scheme made her feel privileged as a Malaysian, being able to enjoy RON95 subsidies while other countries raised their fuel prices.

Penampang Municipal Council clerk Richmond Bryan Kimpong, 30, said BUDI95 clearly differentiates between Malaysians and foreigners, who can no longer enjoy subsidised RON95.

Meanwhile, Indonesian grass cutter Sidas Ladati, 50, said today he bought petrol for his work at the market rate of RM2.60.

“Malaysians should be grateful for having the privilege of enjoying fuel subsidies,” he said.

In KELANTAN, Ahmad Fauzi, 42, from Tumpat said BUDI95 greatly helps small traders like him, especially when fuel prices rise and operating costs increase.

“Every cent saved makes a big difference to my daily business, and this also helps ensure I can continue serving my customers without disruption,” he said.

Hafizul Hakim, 35, a teacher in Kota Bharu, said BUDI95 helps him plan monthly expenses better, easing financial pressure and allowing him to focus fully on teaching and his family.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, cook Muhammad Daniel, 23, who works in Singapore, said Malaysians are fortunate the government does not leave them to bear high fuel prices like in other countries.

“I just found out today I could get subsidised petrol — it’s very cheap compared to Singapore, where it costs about SGD 2.88 (RM9.40),” he said.

Mohd Fauzi B Mohd Sapore, 40, was also grateful for the RM1.99 per litre petrol price, saying it eased his burden as he has been commuting between Seremban and Rawang, Selangor, for nearly five years.- Bernama