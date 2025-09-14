Bukit Gantang boat parade lights up Malaysia Day with fishing community

BUKIT GANTANG: More than 135 fishing boats illuminated the waters of Sungai Kerang today during the Bukit Gantang Parliamentary Constituency’s Decorated Boat Parade and Competition 2025.

Bukit Gantang Member of Parliament Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal launched the event at approximately 9 am at the Sungai Kerang Jetty.

The fourth annual parade covered 10 kilometres through the waters of Sungai Kerang, Kelubong and Bagan Panchor with each vessel adorned with Malaysian and Perak flags.

Participants competed in small and large boat categories judged on creativity, neatness and decorative appeal.

Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz stated the programme has become an annual staple in the district’s tourism calendar reflecting the fishing community’s patriotism and unity.

This event serves as both a parade and a platform to strengthen bonds between fishing communities and local residents while providing economic benefits through tourism.

Each participant received 300 Malaysian ringgit to decorate their boats with prizes ranging from 10,000 Malaysian ringgit for the champion to 1,000 Malaysian ringgit for fifth place.

The Malaysia Day celebration symbolises unity in line with Malaysia MADANI core values through inclusive participation of the fishing community.

The initiative ensures fishermen feel included in national activities with celebrations extending beyond land to sea.

The event supports fishermen’s identity and culture as key contributors to national food security and maritime heritage preservation.

Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz expressed gratitude to local fishermen associations, government agencies and the community for the programme’s success.

He confidently anticipates developing the event into a state-level tourism attraction in the future. – Bernama