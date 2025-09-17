Bukit Rambai irrigation scheme land acquisition set for completion in early 2026

MELAKA: The Bukit Rambai Padi Irrigation Scheme has reached its final development stage with land acquisition expected to conclude by early 2026.

Kelebang assemblyman Datuk Lim Ban Hong confirmed the RM50 million project will provide efficient irrigation and sufficient water supply for agricultural activities across 800 hectares.

“Once land acquisition is complete, work will begin on constructing irrigation channels, followed by a tender process to select contractors” he stated during a site visit to modern padi farming areas in Bukit Rambai.

“Designs and project studies are finished, and the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2027 or 2028” he told reporters after observing drone-assisted cultivation techniques.

The irrigation infrastructure will serve agricultural areas including Kampung Pinang, Gedung Lalang, Bukit Rambai, Batang Tiga, Klebang Besar, Stulang Daeng, and Kampung Pinang.

This new system will enable padi farming cycles to increase from four to five times every two years, significantly boosting local rice production.

While awaiting the main project’s completion, the state government through the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is developing supporting infrastructure for areas without adequate water supply.

This supplementary RM2 million project focusing particularly on Kampung Pinang is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of next year.

Local padi farmer Ng Swee Kiat reported successful returns on his RM40,000 drone investment for managing 40.47 hectares in Bukit Rambai.

With two decades of farming experience, Ng confirmed the drone dramatically improves efficiency in seeding, fertilising, and pesticide spraying operations.

“Without the drone, it would take two workers about 30 minutes to sow seeds on 0.4 hectares” he explained, contrasting with the drone’s five-minute completion time.

“Likewise, spraying pesticides used to take 30 to 45 minutes, but now it only takes 3.5 minutes” he added, noting improved chemical distribution and reduced worker exposure. – Bernama