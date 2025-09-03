Bung Moktar says no report filed on wife receiving RM2.8 million

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin testified in the Sessions Court that he did not file any report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission or police regarding his wife receiving RM2.8 million.

The Kinabatangan MP stated the matter was already under MACC investigation when questioned by deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How.

Bung Moktar disagreed with the prosecution’s suggestion that failing to file a report could significantly impact him or help clear his name.

The 65-year-old Sabah BN chairman testified during his defence trial alongside wife Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad on three corruption charges totalling RM2.8 million.

Bung Moktar stated he was unsure whether his wife had returned the RM2.8 million to Public Mutual investment agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar or Felcra Berhad.

The first defence witness confirmed he never instructed his wife to return the money as the matter remained under investigation.

Bung Moktar told the court he had no knowledge of his wife receiving RM2.8 million from Norhaili until the MACC investigation began.

The politician expressed shock and surprise when learning about the transactions during the corruption probe.

Bung Moktar faced charges from May 2019 relating to his time as non-executive chairman of Felcra Berhad.

He was accused of receiving RM2.2 million and RM262,500 in bribes to secure Felcra’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trusts.

The charges allege he received bribes from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through his wife at a Public Bank branch in Taman Melawati in June 2015.

Bung Moktar faces an additional charge of corruptly obtaining RM337,500 from another investment agent through his wife’s investment fund account.

All charges fall under the MACC Act 2009 and carry maximum penalties of 20 years imprisonment and substantial fines.

Zizie Izette faces three charges of abetting her husband in connection with the same matters under the MACC Act.

The trial before Judge Rosli Ahmad will continue tomorrow. – Bernama