Butterworth hosts Malaysia Day 2025 with cultural performances and exhibitions

BUTTERWORTH: Butterworth will host the national Malaysia Day 2025 celebrations tomorrow at the PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre with the theme “Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni”.

The event aims to unite thousands of attendees from across the country in celebrating Malaysia’s cultural diversity and spirit of national unity.

Activities will commence at 9 am featuring interactive booths by Radio Televisyen Malaysia showcasing DJ talent and digital content initiatives.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission will run a Safe Internet Campaign booth alongside traditional food demonstrations and costume exhibitions.

Visitors can explore three thematic exhibition zones covering pre-independence life, the independence movement, and post-independence national development.

The evening show begins at 8.30 pm with a special performance titled Rentak Tradisi Pulau Mutiara blending Joget Joghee, Chinese Opera, and Boria traditions.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will sign the Malaysia Day 2025 Commemorative Book alongside representatives from Sarawak and Sabah.

A 30-minute musical performance will feature national artists including Ella, Suki Low, and Roshini Balachandran alongside Sabah and Sarawak performers.

The Malaysian Traditional Orchestra from Istana Budaya will provide musical accompaniment using instruments from various ethnic traditions.

Penang Governor Tun Ramli Ngah Talib and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow will attend alongside federal Cabinet members. – Bernama