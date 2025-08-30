Cambodia PM pledges closer cooperation with Malaysia for regional peace

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet has extended warm congratulations to Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Malaysia’s 68th National Day.

In his message to Anwar, who currently chairs ASEAN, Manet praised Malaysia as a shining example of regional unity and harmony.

He emphasised the close and friendly relations that Cambodia and Malaysia have maintained over past decades.

Manet highlighted how their friendship and partnership continue to flourish through mutual respect, trust, and longstanding cooperation.

He expressed particular gratitude for Malaysia’s ongoing support and proactive engagement in helping resolve the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute.

The Cambodian leader specifically mentioned Malaysia’s active role in addressing both regional and global issues.

Manet referenced the Extraordinary Meeting of the General Border Committee between Cambodia and Thailand held on August 7 in Kuala Lumpur.

He stated that this meeting has brought new hope for achieving lasting peace throughout the region.

Cambodia remains firmly committed to peaceful coexistence and regional harmony according to Manet.

He affirmed that Cambodia will continue pursuing resolution of all boundary disputes with neighbours through peaceful means.

All dispute resolutions will follow international law completely as Manet emphasised.

He assured that the Cambodia-Malaysia relationship will continue growing stronger in coming years.

This strengthened relationship will contribute significantly to advancing ASEAN Community building efforts.

Manet concluded by pledging even closer cooperation between the two nations to advance regional peace. – Bernama