Chloe Lim crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: Management consultant Chloe Lim has been crowned Miss Universe Malaysia 2025 and will represent the country at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand this November.

The 27-year-old Kuala Lumpur native outshone 15 other contestants after the judges unanimously awarded her the title at the Miss Universe Malaysia Gala Finals 2025.

Business advisor Priyaa Simmi from Kuala Lumpur was named first runner-up while 28-year-old model Jen Li took third place.

Lim admitted the competition was tough and expressed her gratitude that fortune was on her side.

She stated there are no guarantees in life but knows she gave her best and has no regrets.

Lim pledged to deliver her best at the international pageant recognising the great responsibility she now carries following the success of Miss Universe Malaysia 2024 Sandra Lim.

She promised to give her very best no matter how hard or tiring it gets to continue the legacy that made Malaysia proud.

The other finalists included Bhadrani Nagendran, Chloe Chin, Elaine Cheah, Elina Cheah, Joey Leng, Kavita Sanglish, Keerthanaah Parthipan, Malveen Kaur, Priscilla Yap, Priyanka Sockanathan, Dr Ranmeet Jassal, Tan Su Jie, and Valenice Tiong.

Sandra Lim made history last year by placing in the Top 30 out of 125 contestants at the Miss Universe 2024 competition in Mexico City. – Bernama