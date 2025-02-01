KUALA LUMPUR: Police are awaiting toxicology analysis reports to confirm suspicions that the deaths of four individuals following a New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway were drug-related, as all victims exhibited similar symptoms.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said to date, six police reports have been received from the University Malaya Medical Centre and Kuala Lumpur Hospital, confirming that they treated seven patients with identical symptoms.

In a statement today, he said four of the victims succumbed to their conditions, two are still in the intensive care unit and one has been discharged.

Initial investigations revealed that the victims attended the event separately with friends or family. Police have opened four sudden death reports (SDR) to identify potential criminal elements or poisoning.

Six witnesses have been interviewed, and further inquiries will involve the concert organisers and the victims’ acquaintances, he said.

The public is urged to provide information by contacting the Subang Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-78627222 or nearby police stations.

Earlier reports stated that the victims — two men and two women, aged between 20 and 40 — died after attending the New Year’s Eve concert in Bandar Sunway.

Police confirmed no external injuries were found during preliminary examinations.