CUEPACS praises Budget 2026 as sincere recognition for civil servants

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) has described the MADANI Budget 2026 as a sincere recognition of the crucial role played by civil servants in nation-building.

Its president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said the introduction of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) 2.0, along with new incentives and comprehensive housing initiatives, reflects the government’s appreciation of their service and sacrifices.

He stated these measures would further motivate civil servants to serve with dedication for the benefit of the people and the country.

“CUEPACS hopes the implementation of SSPA 2.0 and all related initiatives will be carried out transparently, comprehensively and without delay so that all levels of the civil service, both federal and state, can benefit promptly,” he said in a statement today.

Adnan said the announcement of Phase 2 of the SSPA, which takes effect in January next year with a financial implication of 18 billion ringgit, demonstrates the government’s commitment to restructuring salary and remuneration schemes that are fair, balanced and sustainable for all service groups.

He also welcomed the 2.2 billion ringgit allocation to build, maintain and repair government quarters, including for doctors, nurses, military personnel, police officers, teachers, firefighters and prison staff.

Among the initiatives welcomed by CUEPACS are the up to 120% housing loan guarantee for contract civil servants through the Housing Credit Guarantee Corporation (SJKP), 500 million ringgit in financing from Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) for first-home buyers, the increase in Public Sector Home Financing Board (LPPSA) loan limits to 1 million ringgit, and the extension of the Youth Housing Financing Scheme to 2026.

Adnan said these measures, including the relaxation allowing a second housing loan without settling the first, would strengthen the wellbeing and stability of young and contract civil servants nationwide.

CUEPACS also welcomed the 500 ringgit Special Financial Assistance (BKK) for civil servants in Grade 56 and below, including contract staff, and 250 ringgit for pensioners and veterans, reflecting the government’s concern over rising living costs ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri next year.

He said the expansion of the Performance-Based Incentive Assistance (BIBP) to management and professional groups is equally appreciated, as it gives long-serving officers awaiting promotion an opportunity for recognition.

Adnan further welcomed the increase in the living allowance for Community Development Department (KEMAS) contract retirees to 500 ringgit a month, the 500 ringgit payment for Pingat Jasa Malaysia medal holders, and the 900 ringgit monthly allowance for Federal Training Award (HLP) Partial Scholarship recipients, with the number of recipients increased to 150 annually.

“CUEPACS also appreciates the government’s decision to maintain the 20% salary cut for Cabinet ministers as a symbol of integrity and leadership for the entire civil service,” he said.

He added that allowing early withdrawal of up to 10,000 ringgit from the Leave Replacement (GCR) scheme to perform the haj demonstrates the government’s concern for the spiritual and personal wellbeing of civil servants. – Bernama