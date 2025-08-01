Decision of Peter Anthony’s final appeal for falsifying documents postponed to Feb 7

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision of the final appeal by former Sabah Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony, 53, who was convicted of falsifying documents related to a maintenance and service contract at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), has been postponed to Feb 7.

The matter was initially fixed for tomorrow (Jan 9).

His lawyer, Datuk Nicholas Kow Eng Chuan, when contacted by Bernama today, said the new date was given by the Court of Appeal Deputy Registrar through a letter dated last Jan 7.

The letter stated that tomorrow’s proceeding is vacated and the decision of the appeal is postponed to Feb 7, he said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin confirmed the matter.

On April 19, 2023, Peter, 53, filed an appeal to overturn his conviction and three-year prison sentence, along with a fine of RM50,000 in default 15 months imprisonment, imposed by the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court on May 26, 2022.

He paid the fine.

Peter’s appeal was dismissed by the High Court on April 18 last year, making this his final appeal at the appellate court.

Peter, in his capacity as managing director of Asli Jati Sdn Bhd, was accused of falsifying a letter from the UMS deputy vice-chancellor’s office dated June 9, 2014, by inserting a false statement with the intent to deceive.

He allegedly committed the offence at the Office of the Chief Private Secretary to the Prime Minister, Perdana Putra Building, Putrajaya, between June 13 and Aug 21, 2014.

The charge under Section 468 of the Penal Code carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine.