Deputy prime ministers praise outstanding 2025 National Day celebration

  • 2025-08-31 12:12 PM
The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) leads the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) contingent, featuring decorated trishaws, flora and fauna displays, ethnic costumes, and traditional musical instruments such as the “sape” and “rebana ubi” - a vibrant showcase of Malaysia’s readiness to welcome visitors for VM2026 during the National Day 2025 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today. - BERNAMAThe Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) leads the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) contingent, featuring decorated trishaws, flora and fauna displays, ethnic costumes, and traditional musical instruments such as the “sape” and “rebana ubi” - a vibrant showcase of Malaysia’s readiness to welcome visitors for VM2026 during the National Day 2025 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya today. - BERNAMA

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof have declared the 2025 National Day celebration at Dataran Putrajaya an outstanding success that strengthened national unity.

Ahmad Zahid conveyed National Day greetings to all Malaysians while praising this year’s event as highly impressive during a post-celebration press conference.

“May Malaysians remain united, setting aside our differences,” he said.

Fadillah commended all participants and organisers for the exceptional performances showcased throughout the celebration.

“The performances were outstanding and fostered a strong spirit of togetherness,” he said.

He emphasised that national unity remains essential for safeguarding Malaysia’s harmony and building prosperity for all citizens.

The celebration adopted the theme ‘Malaysia MADANI: Rakyat Disantuni’ and officially commenced at 8 am with massive public participation.

Over 100,000 visitors representing all ethnicities and age groups attended alongside international tourists.

Eighty one contingents comprising 14,062 participants joined the National Day parade and procession.

The event featured twenty one marching bands, seven decorated vehicles, five hundred eight land and air assets, and one hundred sixteen service animals. – Bernama