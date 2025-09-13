Differently-abled participants join Keretapi Sarong 2025 unity event

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhammad Azrul Awang Long refused to let paralysis on his right side prevent him from joining the ninth Keretapi Sarong event today in conjunction with Malaysia Day.

The 35-year-old began his journey from Damansara Sentral MRT station alongside his sister and nephew while using a wheelchair and wearing traditional blue baju Melayu with songkok.

He expressed happiness and amazement at the atmosphere after receiving assistance from fellow participants during his train journey to the gathering at Raintree Plaza in TRX Exchange.

“Many people helped me while boarding the train, so the journey here was not difficult,“ said Muhammad Azrul, who has been wheelchair-bound since May due to a brain tuberculosis infection.

He advocated for the event’s continuation as an annual celebration that powerfully unites society across all backgrounds.

Visually impaired participant R. Surendran described Keretapi Sarong as more than just a train ride but an experience connecting him with Malaysia’s multiracial community.

The 25-year-old attended with five friends from the United Malaysian Hindu Voice association for his third participation in the event.

“Even though I cannot see, I can feel the friendly atmosphere,“ said Surendran, emphasizing how the event unites all Malaysians.

Polish national Aga, who has lived in Malaysia for ten years, found deep meaning in the harmony displayed by Malaysia’s diverse society during the event.

The marketing professional in her early thirties wore an orange floral kebaya for her second Keretapi Sarong experience but first time joining from the train station.

“It is always a beautiful reminder of the harmony and unity that we see on a daily basis,“ she said, describing the celebration as touching and emotional.

Aga noted the exciting energy and smiles she observed from participants eager to showcase their heritage and roots throughout the journey.

Sandakan native Muhammad Fariz Lajah invested approximately RM450 in a complete Javanese outfit with accessories to honor this year’s ‘Serumpun’ theme celebrating cultural diversity.

The 24-year-old private sector employee, of Suluk and Javanese descent, chose Javanese attire to highlight its uniqueness while celebrating tradition.

He viewed the event as a barrier-free platform uniting people of all races in joyful celebration of Malaysia’s multicultural identity.

Organised by cultural group LOCCO with Rapid KL support, the event attracted over 20,000 sarong-clad participants from 11 Klang Valley railway stations. – Bernama