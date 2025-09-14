Digital platforms vital to empower language and arts says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Digital platforms and the arts should be combined and developed together as a vital catalyst to drive all aspects of life according to Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He added that the Malay language as the country’s language of unity and theatre as a creative medium can showcase moral values, critical thinking and creativity especially among youth.

Gobind noted that while events were previously held in halls, digital platforms now provide crucial support for moving forward.

“Let it inspire us to use our language and the arts in our country,“ he told reporters after attending the 2025 national level Tamil School Malay language theatre competition presentation ceremony.

A total of 800 pupils from 80 Tamil national type schools across the country participated in the competition with 47 schools advancing to the screening stage.

The ten best schools were chosen to compete for the national championship title.

Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil Batu Anam in Johor emerged as champions with their theatre performance entitled “Suara Hati”.

The winning school received a challenge trophy and 5,000 ringgit in cash while SJKT Slim River in Perak were runners-up and SJKT Jalan Lobak in Negeri Sembilan placed third.

SJKT Batu Anam Tamil teacher Karthik Selva Kumaran said he and other teachers took three months to train pupils in script writing and rehearsing lines for the competition.

He explained that their title selection focused on current issues particularly artificial intelligence development in Malaysia and worldwide.

“We presented the AI topic in our drama,“ he added during the ceremony at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir. – Bernama