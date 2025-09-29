Download MyNIISe app to ease immigration process at Malaysian borders

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government is urging the public and foreign visitors to download the National Integrated Immigration System (MyNIISe) application to facilitate immigration processes at entry points.

State Public Works, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said many people remain unaware of the system despite available facilities.

“At the car counters, although QR code facilities have been installed at six entry and exit counters, I noticed that many are still not informed about the system,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He encouraged frequent travellers between Johor and Singapore to register for MyNIISe as the QR code system will soon expand to all border counters.

The Home Ministry is conducting system trials at the Sultan Abu Bakar CIQ Complex and Sultan Iskandar Building until February 28 next year.

During the trial period, both the QR code system and existing MyBorderPass application will remain operational.

The NIISe system represents a key government reform initiative with implementation accelerated from the original March 2026 schedule.

The application is now available for download on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei App Gallery.

Mohamad Fazli also inspected progress on installing eight new face recognition machines and QR code systems to replace damaged equipment.

These machines will function similarly to MyBorderPass but will utilise the MyNIISe application instead.

Testing for the new machines will begin next month before expanding to all motorcycle counters at both border complexes. – Bernama