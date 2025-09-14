Driver killed after being thrown from vehicle in Seremban crash

SEREMBAN: A four-wheel drive vehicle driver died after being thrown from his vehicle during a crash on the North-South Expressway this morning.

The victim, a man in his 20s, suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene near Kilometer 276.

Nilai district police chief Superintendent Abdul Malik Hasim confirmed they received the accident report at approximately 6.50 am.

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim was traveling from Bangsar to Seremban with a male passenger in his 20s when he lost control.

The 4WD vehicle hit the right-side divider before spinning multiple times and striking another car from behind.

The second vehicle was driven by a man in his 40s carrying his wife and two teenage children from Seri Kembangan to Johor.

The 4WD subsequently flipped over during the collision sequence.

The injured passenger received medical treatment while the driver’s body was transported to Rembau Hospital for autopsy.

Police have classified the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further investigation.

Authorities request anyone with information to contact Nilai district police at 06-7904389 or traffic investigation officer Inspector Muhammad Farid Danial Azli at 012-9122198. – Bernama