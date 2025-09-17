Education Ministry ensures safety and support for flood-affected schools

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry is implementing measures to ensure the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and the education community in flood-affected regions of Sabah and Sarawak.

Emergency assistance is currently being distributed to all impacted educational institutions through the Sabah and Sarawak Education Departments.

Fifty-three educational institutions have been affected by flooding as of 8 am today, including 24 primary and five secondary schools in Sabah plus 22 primary and two secondary schools in Sarawak.

Six temporary relief centres are operating within ministry educational premises, with five located in Sabah and one in Sarawak.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families of four students who lost their lives in recent floods and landslides across Sabah.

“We pray that the families will be granted strength and resilience in facing this tragedy,“ the ministry stated in an official release.

Nine people died in two separate landslides in Kota Kinabalu and Papar on Monday following continuous heavy rainfall since Sunday night. – Bernama